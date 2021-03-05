Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 98,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

