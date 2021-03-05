Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

