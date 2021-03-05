Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $337.95 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.