Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,336 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.37% of FirstCash worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,832 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 796,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

