Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 756,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,805. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

