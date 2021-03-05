Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 99,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,224. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

