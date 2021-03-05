David E. Simonelli Sells 7,500 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,162.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.50 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

