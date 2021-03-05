David B. Wright Sells 2,550 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

