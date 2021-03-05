Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Dassault Aviation stock traded down $10.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,139.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $684.00 and a 12-month high of $1,150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,078.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,002.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

