Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.58.

Shares of DAR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.19. 54,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,905. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

