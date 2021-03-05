Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 65,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

