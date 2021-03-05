Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €52.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.69 ($70.23).

Danone stock opened at €56.14 ($66.05) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

