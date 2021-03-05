Daniel W. Terpsma Sells 3,000 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00.

TCF opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

