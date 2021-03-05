Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.99. 74,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.