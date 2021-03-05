Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSEEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

