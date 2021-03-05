DA Davidson Lowers Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $40.00

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 297,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $64,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,616. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after buying an additional 745,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 1,195,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $289,965,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

