DA Davidson Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $275.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

