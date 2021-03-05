D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.75. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

