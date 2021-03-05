D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,184 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,292,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,290,000 after acquiring an additional 958,416 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $320.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.