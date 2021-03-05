D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 407 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $630.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $604.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $802.87 and a 200-day moving average of $581.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.