Culp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Culp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,125. The company has a market cap of $191.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

CULP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

