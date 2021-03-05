CSFB Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.98.

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders have bought a total of 261,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,012 over the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

