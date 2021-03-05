Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CRKN opened at $3.99 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
