Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. 1,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.