Critical Review: Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Exantas Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 4.52 $22.18 million N/A N/A Exantas Capital $61.15 million 7.06 $35.97 million $1.00 13.46

Exantas Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Exantas Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Exantas Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exantas Capital has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.85%. Given Exantas Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exantas Capital is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Exantas Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19% Exantas Capital -347.93% 8.10% 1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exantas Capital has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Exantas Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exantas Capital beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.