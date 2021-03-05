Critical Comparison: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) versus Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lantheus and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $347.34 million 3.56 $31.67 million $1.17 15.79 Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 153.07 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -36.89

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lantheus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lantheus has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lantheus and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lantheus presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Lantheus.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 0.12% 11.05% 5.43% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Summary

Lantheus beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201 for use in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. It serves radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. The company has strategic collaborations with NanoMab Technology Limited to provide an imaging biomarker research tool to pharmaceutical companies and academic centers conducting R&D on PD-L1 immuno-oncology treatments; Insightec Ltd. for the treatment of glioblastoma and neurodegenerative conditions; and POINT Biopharma, Inc. to treat metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

