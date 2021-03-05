Critical Comparison: CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) & SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SAP and CounterPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 12 11 0 2.48 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $131.27, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than CounterPath.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of CounterPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of CounterPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 17.59% 17.39% 8.59% CounterPath 5.30% 25.68% 5.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and CounterPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $30.86 billion 4.72 $3.72 billion $4.02 30.36 CounterPath $12.10 million 1.85 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than CounterPath.

Risk and Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats CounterPath on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE has strategic alliance with NTT Corporation. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop computers and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria Teams, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, presence, screen sharing, video conferencing, and collaboration; and Bria Enterprise, an application for enterprises, service providers, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Enterprise clients from the cloud; and hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; directly using its in-house sales team; and its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large enterprises; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

