Critical Analysis: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Entergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entergy and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $111.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Entergy pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out -1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Entergy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.63 $1.26 billion $5.40 16.37 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.30 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -271.40

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entergy beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

