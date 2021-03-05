CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $9.78 on Thursday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,780. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.