CRH (LON:CRH) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on CRH (LON:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,336 ($43.59) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,025.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,560 ($46.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

