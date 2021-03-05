Credit Suisse Group Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $580.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $480.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $443.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.26. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.