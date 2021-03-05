Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,301 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of CEO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. 1,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,312. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

