CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

