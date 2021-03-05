Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COWN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,518. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $13,668,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.