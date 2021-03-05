Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $319.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

