Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COST traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.80 and its 200-day moving average is $361.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

