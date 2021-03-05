Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

