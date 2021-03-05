Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Corteva worth $85,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

