Cormark Increases Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.19.

Shares of TSE YGR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.15. The company had a trading volume of 367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,926. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$98.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

