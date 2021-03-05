Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620,000.00 and the highest is $2.11 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 million to $5.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.53 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $1.88. 16,255,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,771. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.