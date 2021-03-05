Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.96.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$598.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at C$147,342. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,990.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

