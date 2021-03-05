Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NYSE CLR traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 113,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

