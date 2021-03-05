Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

