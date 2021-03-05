Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

