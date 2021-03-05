Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 175,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

