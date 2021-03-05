Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.