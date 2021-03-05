Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $2.60 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.60 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CFXTF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

