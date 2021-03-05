Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09. 10,213,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,458,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFMS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

