Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 1,027,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

