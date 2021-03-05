Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Shares of CODI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

