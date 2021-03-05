Comparing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lordstown Motors and Navistar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 0 2 0 2.00 Navistar International 0 8 2 0 2.20

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.65%. Navistar International has a consensus target price of $35.56, indicating a potential downside of 19.34%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Navistar International.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navistar International has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Navistar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Navistar International -4.62% -0.26% 0.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Navistar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Navistar International $7.50 billion 0.59 -$347.00 million $0.10 440.90

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navistar International.

Summary

Navistar International beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. Additionally, it exports trucks, buses, and engines. The company markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. It operates approximately 1,052 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.