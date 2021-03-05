Comparing ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACI Global and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $73.40, suggesting a potential downside of 14.18%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than ACI Global.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Global and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 63.82 -$410,000.00 $0.02 4,276.50

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats ACI Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

